Seniors lead Dixon past Harvest-Westminster Christian

It was only fitting that this group of Dixon seniors put on a show in the regular-season finale Wednesday.

All six seniors scored as the Duchesses pulled away for a 72-33 win over Harvest-Westminster Christian, making them the winningest four-year class in DHS history. It’s also the team’s third winning streak of at least eight games this season.

Dixon (28-3) trailed 11-6 midway through the first quarter before scoring 36 of the final 40 points of the first half. The surge included runs of 20-0 and 16-0 to take a 42-15 lead into halftime.

Morgan Hargrave hit four of her five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and fellow senior Reese Dambman hit three of her four 3s in the second as everything was working for the Duchesses.

Dixon’s Reese Dambman works against Harvest-Westminster’s Colbie Canning Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Just being confident in my shot going in, it felt good tonight,” Hargrave said. “Sometimes I’m going to make them, sometimes I’m not, so I’m definitely just keeping the mindset of shooting when I’m open. I was feeling it that first quarter and my teammates knew it, so they kept getting me the ball.”

“I was glad that Morgan was on, because it was a really close game at the beginning and she was the one hitting the shots,” Dambman said. “I was so proud of her that she was able to go out there and do it. And then I was just waiting for my turn to heat up and get going.”

Senior Presley Lappin scored eight points in the third quarter, and Hargrave and Dambman each added five as the Duchesses scored 14 straight points to start a 22-6 run to build their biggest lead of the game at 64-24 in the final minute of the period.

“It was fun. Rav [coach Luke Ravlin] did a good job of spreading out our playing time,” Lappin said. “It was really fun getting to play with everybody, different people who were in together. Everybody had a great time.

“We played really well together, finding people who were open and spreading out the ball, and people were just hitting shots. And we were applying a lot of pressure on defense, making them turn the ball over or take tough shots.”

Dixon’s Addy Lohse puts up a shot against Harvest-Westminster’s Paige Nestrick Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

When senior Lucy Feick hit a layup with 6:35 to play, Dixon was shooting 51% (25 of 49) from the field and 50% (10 of 20) from 3-point range. Ravlin substituted each senior off the court individually throughout the fourth quarter, and each one got their own standing ovation.

All 12 Duchesses recorded a stat, and nine different players scored.

“That’s just awesome, so amazing to see even our people that don’t get in as much just step up and be able to score and make plays. It’s so fun to see,” Hargrave said. “Everyone does the same drills, everyone works so hard in practice, so being able to see them get rewarded is so great – especially Lucy as a senior to come on the floor and step up and make a shot. We’re all so proud of her because she deserves it.”

Dambman led the way 23 points, four steals and three assists, and Hargrave had 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Lappin finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Addy Lohse had six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Kiley Gaither chipped in five points, three assists and a block. Ahmyrie McGowan didn’t score, but she affected the game with eight rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals in the equivalent of a quarter on the court. Dixon assisted on 21 of its 27 field goals.

“I think it’s great that everybody got in and got to do something to have a little piece of our win tonight,” Dambman said. “Especially going into postseason, that’s what we want to see. I think we’re all just really taking it moment by moment to be playing our best for next week.”

Dixon’s Kiley Gaither looks to pass against Harvest-Westminster’s Diana Dinapoli Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Adyson Nelsen led Harvest-Westminster (12-15) with 16 points, two steals and two blocks, and Paige Nestrick added nine points and three rebounds.

Dixon’s record the past four years is now 110-22, one win better than the 109-25 four-year record of last year’s senior class. The Duchesses now have the third-most wins in a single season in program history, on the heels of the second-most wins (29) in 2024-25. These seniors have also been part of a record 57 wins over the last two seasons, and 84 over the last three.

It’s the eighth straight full-season of at least 23 wins (Dixon was 11-4 during the COVID year in 2020-21), more than half of the Duchesses’ 15 such seasons in team history. Three of the five best records in program history have come each of the last three years.