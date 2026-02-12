Fulton girls get 19th win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Fulton 67, Milledgeville 34: The Steamers improved to 19-10 as Breleigh Hayton led the way with 16 points. Belle Curley added 14 while Wrenn Coffey and Ariah Mitchell each scored nine. Fulton has not won 20 games since the 1993-94 season.

Boys basketball

Newman 74, Rockridge 67: The Comets (27-1, 7-1), ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 1A Associated Press poll, were led by John Rowzee’s 18 points. George Jungerman added 14, Garret Matznick had 13 and Ashton Minor scored 12. Wade Richhart poured in 41 points for the Rockets (4-20, 0-8), who outscored Newman 25-11 in the fourth quarter. Richhart had 17 points in the final frame.

Eastland 76, AFC 29: Braden Anderson scored 15 points and Wyatt Carroll had 14 in the win. Zy Haverland and Perry Stoner each scored 10. Otto Horner led AFC with 10 points.

Pecatonica 66, Forreston 53: The Cardinals had a five-game win streak snapped in the home loss.