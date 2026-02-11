Sterling High School’s Schlegel honored for commitment, success in theater education

Long-time Sterling High School theater educator Tim Schlegel has been named an NFHS Citation winner, according to an Illinois High School Association news release. Schlegel’s honor was presented on behalf of the NFHS Speech, Debate and Theatre Association. (Photo provided by the Illinois High School Association)

Thirteen leaders in high school activity programs across the country – including a Sterling educator – have been selected to receive a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Citation.

“Being recognized at both the state and national level is truly an honor,” Schlegel said. “However, the strength of the Sterling Theatre program comes from the extraordinary talent of our students, the dedication and support of our parents, and the financial commitment of our community. Any success attributed to me is a direct reflection of their investment and belief in this program, and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of such an incredible community.”

An award designed to honor individuals who have made contributions to the NFHS, state high school associations, athletic director and coaching professions, the officiating avocation, and fine arts/performing arts programs, the NFHS Citation is one of the most highly regarded achievements in high school athletics and performing arts.

“The NFHS Theatre Citation Award is meaningful recognition of a program that consistently puts students first through creativity, collaboration, and excellence,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Susie Knoblauch said. “Tim’s commitment extends far beyond the stage. He builds confidence, empathy, and leadership in young people every day.

“His extraordinary leadership, passion, and vision have created a theater program where students are challenged, supported, and inspired both on and off the stage. Tim exemplifies what it means to be an educator, mentor, and advocate for the arts, and the IHSA is proud to honor and celebrate him and his program for representing the very best of educational theater and the shared values of the IHSA and NFHS performing arts activities.”

Citations for state high school associations, coaching, officiating and performing arts will be presented June 28 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting in Salt Lake City.

Eight of the 13 award recipients represent NFHS-member state high school associations, and the other five represent NFHS professional organizations for officials, coaches, music leaders and speech/debate/theater directors.

Schlegel for more than three decades has been a visionary theater educator whose creativity, innovation and community-centered leadership have transformed Sterling High School into one of Illinois’ most dynamic and respected theater programs, according to the IHSA.

His career reflects a deep commitment not only to theatrical excellence but also to expanding arts access for entire communities. From the start of his journey as a young performer inspired by Broadway’s “Annie”, Schlegel has understood the power of theater to shape lives and bring people together.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in vocal performance with a minor in technical theater from Augustana College, Schlegel began his professional career in Juneau, Alaska, where he served six years as a director and community arts collaborator.

When he arrived at Sterling in 1998, he undertook the ambitious task of building a full theater program from the ground up. In the years since, he has directed more than 100 productions, led thriving summer theater initiatives, and created opportunities for students across multiple communities to engage deeply with the performing arts.

Schlegel’s work is rooted in strategic partnership and a commitment to strengthening arts infrastructure. During periods of financial hardship, he helped establish Woodlawn Arts Academy, a collaborative nonprofit that now records more than 3,000 annual student registrations and plays a central role in providing arts opportunities for young people.

He later spearheaded the creation of the Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance, a groundbreaking partnership between the local college, Woodlawn Arts Academy, and the Sterling Schools Foundation. This initiative produced two full-time, shared technical theater positions.

Schlegel’s leadership also helped secure a community wood shop for the Sterling Schools Foundation, giving students hands-on skill-building experiences in stagecraft and fine woodworking.

As a director and educator, Schlegel is known for professional-quality productions, creative risk-taking, and a nurturing approach that helps students grow as performers, technicians and individuals. Under his guidance, Sterling has become a powerhouse in Group Interpretation and Contest Play, earning eight sectional titles, 19 consecutive state qualifications in Group Interpretation, and eight state qualifications in Contest Play.

Schlegel has contributed more than 12 years to the Illinois High School Association State Drama Committee, served on the Woodlawn Arts Academy Board for 15 years, including two as president, and played a key role in regional theater leadership through the Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance and Illinois High School Theatre Association membership.