Fulton’s Feb. 25 Wild Winter Wednesday program will feature Cuba

The Education Committee at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton will feature Yudith Goodwin at their Wild Winter Wednesday program Feb. 25.

Goodwin was born and raised in Communist Cuba and will share some of her experiences growing up there in the 1970s.

She is married with five adult children, three grandchildren, a cat and a dog. Goodwin lives in Dubuque, where she is a registered nurse and works for a nonprofit providing ultrasounds for expectant mothers and teaching prenatal and postnatal classes.

She also is a floor nurse for a community of Catholic Sisters.

The program will take place at 110 10th Ave., Fulton. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats. The program begins at about 9:15 and is free and open to the public.

The building is disability accessible. If River Bend schools are canceled, have a delayed start or are doing remote learning, the WWW program is canceled.