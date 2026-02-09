Farmers National Bank donates $5,000 to SVCC Impact Program’s Mustang Impact Challenge

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program announced the Mustang Impact Challenge has received a $5,000 gift from Farmers National Bank. Pictured are Ken Burn, Sauk Valley Community College (from left); Kim Ewoldsen, Sauk Valley Community College; Angie Erickson, Farmers National Bank; Doug Vanderlaan, Farmers National Bank; and Joe Robbins, Morrison Schools. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has announced that the Mustang Impact Challenge has received a $5,000 gift from Farmers National Bank.

Dr. Lori Cortez, Vice President of Advancement at Sauk Valley Community College, said the donation was facilitated by multiple discussions with the bank.

“The bank is a wonderful supporter of Morrison schools and organizations,” Cortez said. “This latest donation means the Mustang Impact Challenge is now closer to reaching its goal of fully endowing Morrison schools!”

This gift supports the ongoing efforts to fully endow Morrison schools and their students in the Impact Program. The mayor, city administrator, and council members provided strong leadership by supporting Morrison students as they pursue future educational opportunities. Donations toward the Mustang Challenge are still being accepted.

“I’m happy the bank chose to support this program,” said Doug Vanderlaan, Farmers National Bank Morrison Community president. “It helps Morrison students and our community by encouraging students to remain in the Sauk Valley. We are pleased to donate to the endowment efforts for Morrison schools.”

The Impact Program offers local students the opportunity to earn their tuition and fees at SVCC through community service, requiring 25 volunteer hours each year in high school and college. To date, students have contributed over 100,000 hours of service to nonprofits, schools, and community organizations across the Sauk Valley.

For more information or to discuss a gift to the Impact Program or the Mustang Impact Challenge, contact Kim Ewoldsen, executive director of Donor Relations & Economic Development, at kim.s.ewoldsen@svcc.edu or by calling 815-600-6267.