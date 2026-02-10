2026 Election Questionnaire: Julie Bickelhaupt, U.S. House of Representatives, 17th District

Name: Julie Bickelhaupt

What office are you seeking: U.S. Congress – IL-17 District

What is your current age? 50

Occupation and employer: Farmer and small business owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Carroll County Board Chairwoman

City: Mt. Carroll

Campaign website: julieforillinois.com

Education: Attended the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and graduated from Eastern Illinois University

Community involvement: County Board Chair, Community Center Steering Committee, Organizer for City and County Summer Ball Program for 9 years, Coached many sports teams through the years, and a regular volunteer for school and church.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with three adult children

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

My first priority is lowering the cost of living for families in Northwest and Central Illinois. That means reducing taxes, cutting unnecessary regulations that drive up energy and food prices, and supporting policies that make it easier for people to afford housing, healthcare, and everyday necessities.

As a seventh-generation farmer, I know how important agriculture is to our local businesses and communities. I will focus on strengthening our local economy by standing up for agriculture, manufacturing, and small businesses. Our district feeds the nation and builds essential products, and Washington should be working with our farmers, not burying them under red tape.

Third, I will prioritize public safety. If families and businesses don’t feel safe, then they can’t prosper.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

Rising property taxes, declining affordability, rural hospital access, local agriculture, and the need for reliable infrastructure are constant concerns I hear across the district.

I will also be focused on protecting family farms from being regulated out of existence, supporting workforce training, and ensuring smaller communities are not forgotten in federal policymaking.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

I will advocate for:

Road and bridge repairs that support farm-to-market transportation.

Investments that strengthen freight rail, river infrastructure, and logistics.

Support for rural healthcare facilities and emergency services.

Federal dollars should prioritize projects that create long-term economic value, not politically trendy spending or ideological priorities.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

I will always represent the people of this district first. Party labels matter far less than whether policies actually improve life for the families I serve. That means fighting for lower taxes and prices, safe communities, and great career opportunities for all families.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

Congress has gradually ceded too much authority to the executive branch over decades. Presidents Obama and Biden both governed with increasing reliance on executive actions.

Restoring balance means reclaiming control over spending, reasserting Congress’s role in trade and war powers, and ending the habit of outsourcing major policy decisions to executive agencies. I will push for Congress to legislate again instead of governing by press release.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Congress has a responsibility to conduct serious, fact-based oversight regardless of who occupies the White House. Oversight should focus on waste, mismanagement, corruption, and failures that directly harm Americans. But, we cannot continue down a path where the radical left weaponizes the courts and the media to hamstring the duly elected president. The whims of the political elites do not get to overrule our democratic decisions nor our constitutional rights.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Any effort to identify waste and inefficiency is worthwhile because it ensures we can provide better services with the money we are entrusted with. As Carroll County Board Chairwoman, I am constantly working to find ways to improve the delivery of services while keeping the tax burden low.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

By starting with issues where good people agree: infrastructure, agriculture, public safety, veterans, and healthcare access. I believe in building coalitions around results that improve life, reduce taxes, and keep our families safe.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Yes. Long-term entrenchment disconnects Washington from everyday Americans. Term limits would help restore a citizen-legislator model.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

Limited, immediate actions may be necessary in emergencies, but sustained military operations should require congressional authorization. War powers belong primarily to Congress under the Constitution.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

The United States should defend its national interests, support allies, and avoid endless, undefined conflicts. Each situation must be evaluated carefully with clear objectives, accountability, and congressional oversight.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

We must secure the border, enforce existing law, and fix a broken legal immigration system that rewards following the rules. Congressman Eric Sorensen has sided with the far-left wing of his party in supporting policies that weaken border enforcement and defend Illinois’ sanctuary state status, putting politics ahead of public safety.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

I oppose cuts for current seniors and those nearing retirement. Long-term solutions should focus on strengthening the economy, rooting out waste, and responsibly planning for the future without breaking promises.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Increase competition, expand transparency in pricing, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and support innovations that lower costs while protecting patient choice.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

Public health agencies must be transparent, science-driven, and honest about uncertainty. Trust is earned through openness and accountability. Unfortunately, over multiple administrations, public health institutions have at times become politicized, which has damaged public confidence. Restoring trust requires clear standards, independent review, and leadership that prioritizes data and patient outcomes over politics.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

Congress should encourage innovation while establishing guardrails around privacy, data security, and misuse. Overregulation that stifles American leadership should be avoided.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

Like any president, I agree with some policies and disagree with others. I am running to represent this district and fight for the interests of local families. That means advocating for farmers, reducing taxes, and working to drive down prices.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

Federal spending waste, border policy failures, and regulatory overreach that harms families and small businesses.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

I know many Democrats who agree with me on supporting local family farms, backing our police, and protecting our veterans. These are issues that should never be partisan.

Unfortunately, Congressman Sorensen has often chosen to align with the far-left wing of his party and focus on getting himself on TV, rather than on the practical priorities that bring people together and deliver results for local families.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

This issue deserves serious bipartisan attention. We should be looking at reasonable guardrails to ensure that Wall Street is not pricing families out of homeownership.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I support policies that encourage work while protecting children, seniors, and people with disabilities. Work should be a pathway to independence, not punishment.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

My campaign is supported by local families, small business owners, and individuals who believe Northwest and Central Illinois can become a place where families can thrive again. I regularly speak with supporters and constituents alike.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

Trade agreements should include enforceable protections against foreign dumping and unfair practices. Farmers don’t want subsidies. Farmers want open markets, predictable rules, and strong enforcement so they can succeed without relying on emergency funds. It is a matter of national security to protect our food supply.