Culver’s of Rock Falls recognized with national ‘Silver’ designation

Out of over 1,050 Culver’s restaurants, Culver’s of Rock Falls received Silver recognition in the nationwide 2025 Culver’s Crew Challenge. (Photo provided by Culver's of Rock Falls)

Out of over 1,050 Culver’s restaurants, Culver’s of Rock Falls received Silver recognition in the nationwide 2025 Culver’s Crew Challenge.

The Silver finalists in the annual competition represent the top 45 restaurants within the franchise.

Each restaurant’s performance is evaluated on core company values, strategic priorities, and operational initiatives. The challenge encourages Culver’s restaurants to continually improve and live out the franchise’s mission: “We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.”

Culver’s of Rock Falls was selected for the Ruth Hospitality Award for the sixth consecutive year, along with the Commitment to Excellence recognition for the 10th consecutive year. The Ruth Hospitality award is only given to one restaurant per region and the restaurant that receives this award embodies “True Blue Hospitality”.

Ashlee Alber, owner/operator of Culver’s of Rock Falls, said the restaurant’s team is focused on serving high-quality food and genuine Culver’s hospitality every day.

“We are excited to once again compete in this nationwide competition representing the Rock Falls community,” Alber said. “I’m so proud of this team and we are excited to go for Gold in 2026!”