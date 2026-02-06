Reese Dambman scores 21 in Dixon win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Dixon 54, Rockford Christian 35: Reese Dambman scored 21 points, and Addy Lohse added 10 in the BNC home win. Ahmyrie McGowan had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Duchesses.

Sterling 62, United Township 25: Sterling scored 24 points in the first quarter en route to the Western Big 6 Conference road win. Jossy James scored 13 of her 26 points in the first quarter. Alivia Gibson added 12 points for the Warriors.

Kewanee 47, Newman 43: The Comets’ comeback attempt fell short after trailing 17-10 in the first quarter. Veronica Haley led Newman with 13 points, while Elaina Allen and Gisselle Martin each scored nine.

Oregon 51, North Boone 25: Aniyah Sarver led the Hawks with 16 points. Avery Kitzmiller added 13 in the BNC win.

Boys basketball

Eastland 65, Morrison 35: Parker Krogman scored 16 points, Zy Haverland had 14, and Perry Stoner added 10 in the road win. Brayden Rubright led Morrison with 11 points.

Polo 42, Milledgeville 34: Mercer Mumford led the Marcos with 21 points in the home win. Bryson Wiersema led the Missiles with 10 points.

Fulton 53, Amboy 35: Landen Leu led Fulton with 23 points in the win on senior night. Ezra Parker paced Amboy with 15 points.