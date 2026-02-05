Dixon awarded $2M for creation of retention ponds to the west of major economic development near I-88

The city of Dixon was awarded $2 million in federal funds for the creation of retention ponds to the west of Dixon’s major economic development near Interstate 88.

Each year, members of Congress can submit community project funding requests during the federal budget appropriations process.

This cycle, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, got almost $19 million for 11 projects, including Dixon’s, which “strengthen economies, update critical infrastructure, increase public safety and improve the quality of life for families” in Illinois’s 16th district, according to a Tuesday news release from LaHood’s office.

“I was proud to vote today to fund the government and ensure it remains open and functioning for the American people,” LaHood said in the release. “I will continue my work to be a strong voice for my district and to deliver real results for the families, workers, and communities I have the privilege to represent.”

In Dixon, the ponds will be located off Bloody Gulch Road between the economic development along South Galena Avenue, known as the Gateway Project, and a neighborhood called Overlook Gardens. It’s one of the top two areas where water detention or retention was found to be needed during a study the city engaged in more than eight years ago, City Manager Danny Langloss said in a previous interview with Shaw Local.

Detention and/or retention ponds are used to collect stormwater and release it gradually, which prevents flooding, erosion and water contamination, according to stormwater.com.

The pond will be part of the soon-to-be Bloody Gulch Park, the 40-acre property that was donated to the city in October 2024. City officials are planning for the now- empty green space to be complete with a multiuse path, the retention ponds, fishing piers and picnic areas.

A graphic shown at the Dixon City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 (Payton Felix)

The pond would start behind Pirups Landing, an 18-acre rental development off Taylor Court owned by local real estate broker Ted Hvarre, running parallel to the future multiuse path through a 17-acre, city-owned property into Bloody Gulch Park, Langloss said.

That 17-acre property was given to the city through a deal with Hvarre that enabled him to begin constructing Pirups Landing.

Other projects funded