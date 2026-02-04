2026 annual Phidian Art Show April 16 at Loveland building

An aerial view of the Loveland Community House and Museum on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

The Phidian Art Club will present its annual art show beginning at 6 p.m. April 16 at the Loveland Community Building.

The show will hang in the lower atrium for two weeks. The Loveland Community Building is located at 513 W. Second St. in Dixon.

Artists within a 35-mile radius of Dixon or who are permanent residents of Lee, Ogle, Whiteside, Carroll, Stevenson or Jo Daviess counties and who are at least 16 years old are eligible to enter.

Entry forms and complete guidelines are available at the Loveland Community Building and The Next Picture Show Gallery during open hours.

Artwork will be received at the Loveland Building from 2 to 6 p.m. April 13 and 14. The entry fee is $15 for one painting and $25 for two, with a two-piece limit for each artist. Only two-dimensional works in any medium will be accepted and must be the original work of the artist.

Photography, crafts, sculpture, digital art or three-dimensional works are not eligible. Work should be ready to hang with attached wire and should not exceed 48 inches in width or length and must not weigh more than 25 pounds.

For more information or to request guidelines and entry forms, contact Elizabeth Jahn at ebiscuit437@gmail.com.