Morrison’s community foundation donates to Mustang Impact Challenge

The Sauk Valley Community College Morrison Mustang Impact Challenge has received a three-year gift of $5,000 from the Morrison Area Community Foundation. The Mustang Impact Challenge is an ongoing $450,000 initiative that fully endows Morrison schools in the Impact Program. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has announced the receipt of a three-year gift of $5,000 from the Morrison Area Community Foundation toward the Mustang Impact Challenge.

This gift supports the efforts to fully endow Morrison schools and its students for the Impact Program. Board members from the Foundation represent a variety of roles within the community. The Impact Program is just one of the many community organizations and programs the Foundation supports.

“This board’s leadership and community support are invaluable,” said Lori Cortez, Vice President of Advancement at Sauk Valley Community College. “We appreciate their support of the Impact program, Morrison students, Morrison schools, and the Morrison community.”

“I’m happy the group chose to support this program,” said Kathryn Rider, Foundation Board President. “A number of our board members have seen how Impact volunteers support a variety of community events and are pleased we can support our students.”

The Mustang Impact Challenge is an ongoing $450,000 initiative that fully endows Morrison Schools. Donations toward this effort are still being accepted.

SVCC’s earned-tuition Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the Sauk district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree –whichever comes first. The Impact Program partners with over 280 nonprofit organizations in the Sauk Valley.

For more information or to discuss a gift to the Impact Program or the Mustang Impact Challenge, contact Kim Ewoldsen, executive director of Donor Relations & Economic Development, at kim.s.ewoldsen@svcc.edu or by calling 815-600-6267.