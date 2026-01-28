Sterling girls basketball beats Geneseo: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Sterling 68, Geneseo 33: Jossy James led Sterling with 23 points, Joslyn Green had 12 and Brenley Johnson added 11 in the road win.

Polo 62, Milledgeville 37: Cam Jones scored 27 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the Polo win.

Stillman Valley 51, Oregon 29: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver had 16 points in the road setback.

Eastland 42, Fulton 26: Morgan McCullough led the Cougars with 12 points and Trixie Carroll had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Boys basketball

Moline 49, Sterling 36: Sterling was within one possession before Moline pulled away down the stretch. Xavian Prather led Sterling with 14 points. Brady Welch scored 22 for the Maroons.

Fulton 47, Milledgeville 29: DeAngelo Dodd and Landen Leu led Fulton with 15 points apiece. Karter Livengood had 10 for the Missiles.

Girls bowling

Dixon 3,020, Erie-Prophetstown 2,059: Addison Cox posted a 248 high game and 561 series for Dixon. Madoylnn Kirby added a 531 series and Mollee Wickert led the way with a 568.

Sterling 2,800, Rock Island 2,620: Sterling improved to 11-1 in dual meets as Sarah Doughty’s 548 led the team. Kara Garcia rolled a 481, Hailey Conderman posted a 472 and Delaney Kuehl scored a 463.