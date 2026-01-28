Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Bridgette Woodall, Morrison Hospital

Talk Line welcomes Bridgette Woodall, Family Nurse Practitioner at Morrison Community Hospital, who shares her background in women’s health and her passion for supporting patients through all stages of life, including menopause care.

The conversation highlights the comprehensive women’s health services offered at MCH and focuses on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, discussing who is at risk, the importance of routine Pap and HPV screenings, symptoms to watch for, and why early detection leads to highly successful treatment outcomes.

