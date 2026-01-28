Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Bridgette Woodall, Morrison Hospital

Work continues Wednesday, June 25, 2025, on a $14 million expansion at Morrison Community Hospital. Slight delays have pushed the completion date to May 2026.

By Brandon Clark
Listen to "Talk Line with Bridgette Woodall, Morrison Community Hospital" on Spreaker.

Talk Line welcomes Bridgette Woodall, Family Nurse Practitioner at Morrison Community Hospital, who shares her background in women’s health and her passion for supporting patients through all stages of life, including menopause care.

The conversation highlights the comprehensive women’s health services offered at MCH and focuses on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, discussing who is at risk, the importance of routine Pap and HPV screenings, symptoms to watch for, and why early detection leads to highly successful treatment outcomes.

