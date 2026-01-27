Amboy’s U.S. 52 in line for $7.9M in upgrades this summer

Parts of U.S. 52 will undergo almost $8M in reconstruction this summer. Road work will be done in two sections on 52 from Eldena Road to U.S. 30 and then from U.S. 30 to Water Street in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal)

Amboy residents will see some major work on U.S. 52 in Amboy this summer.

“We’re trying to take care of Route 52 quite significantly,” Michael Kuehn, Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 program development engineer, said.

A $1.9 million mill and resurfacing project will see U.S. 52 being resurfaced from U.S. 30, 3 miles north of Amboy, through Amboy to Water Street. That project is scheduled to be let for bids in April.

The second project is a $6 million cold-in-place resurfacing of U.S. 52 from U.S. 30 to Eldena Road.

“That is in award and will also be occurring this summer,” Kuehn said.

At its January meeting, the Amboy City Council approved $84,763 for the city’s share of the $1.9 million project. That amount was for parking lane work and manhole adjustments.

Kuehn said the timelines and start dates are weather dependent. He said he expects the work on 52 from U.S. 30 to Eldena Road to begin first because that project was let for bid first.

“The big thing on this is we are going to try to make sure they are not tripping over each other on these projects,” Kuehn said.

There is a 40 working-day construction deadline on the section from U.S. 30 to Water Street project and a 55 working-day construction deadline on the U.S. 30 to Eldena Road project.