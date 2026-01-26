Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Rock Falls native Frank Harts

Harts waves out to the student body Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Rock Falls High School.

File photo: Frank Harts waves to the student body at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

By Brandon Clark
Listen to "Talk-Line with Rock Falls native Frank Harts" on Spreaker.

On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark chats with Rock Falls native Frank Harts, actor, writer, and director of award-winning short films.

Frank has appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Rustin, the TV series Prodigal Son, and has a new Netflix project on the way. The pair talk about filmmaking, acting, and Frank’s journey from Rock Falls High School to the big screen.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastRock FallsShaw Local Front Headlines

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.