Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Rock Falls native Frank Harts

File photo: Frank Harts waves to the student body at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark chats with Rock Falls native Frank Harts, actor, writer, and director of award-winning short films.

Frank has appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Rustin, the TV series Prodigal Son, and has a new Netflix project on the way. The pair talk about filmmaking, acting, and Frank’s journey from Rock Falls High School to the big screen.

