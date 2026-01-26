Morrison’s Odell Public Library hosts slate of family friendly activities

Odell Public Library offers story times, Lego and Pokémon clubs and game sessions that include chess and Scrabble.

Storytime: This is a 30-minute drop-in program each Thursday evening designed for families with preschool through early elementary-age kids (or anyone who still loves a good read-aloud). Families will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and a craft each week as they become familiar with the library and meet new storytime friends. Pajamas are always welcome. Come play and learn with us at Storytime!

Lego Club meets on the first Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect chance for builders of all ages and abilities to create. Odell provides a wide variety of bricks, including Lego, Duplo and MegaBlok. Creations are displayed in the library until the following club meeting.

Pokémon Club meets on the second Saturday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Whether a Pokémon trainer plays the card game or just likes to collect, Pokémon Club brings fans together to play, trade and share their Pokémon knowledge.

Patron-led programs

All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners are welcome. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though the staff are happy to host and pass on any questions.

Pinochle: 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room

1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room Scrabble: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room Chess: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room Crafters: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize

5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize Book Club: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., second Thursday, Odell Program Room (Ask the front desk about getting a copy of the month’s book: January’s is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean)

Museum and zoo passes

Looking to explore locally? Check out Odell’s Putnam Museum, Sawmill Museum or Niabi Zoo passes and enjoy a day exploring on us. Passes are available to adult Odell library cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 815-772-7323 to reserve a pass.

Always available

Odell Play Kitchen & Puppet Theater

Discovery Book Packs

Leapfrog Readers

Hot Spot checkouts

Free library cards for kids

Free Wi-Fi and public computers

Lego cart

Coloring and activity pages

Access to ancestry.com

Educate Station: K-5 curriculum

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.