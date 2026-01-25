Rock Falls wrestling wins Orion invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Rock Falls wins Bob Mitton Invitational: The Rockets tallied 185 points to win the 17-team invite in Orion. Jahkei Jones was the heavyweight champion after a pin over Kewanee’s Airies Simmons.

Other place winners for the Rockets included Scottie Hampton (113 pounds) in third, Logan Thome (126) in third, Adan Oquendo (132) in third, Tucker Ullrich (138) in third, Josiah Tarbill (144) in fourth, Trail Stonitsch (165) in third, Broxyn Surratt (190) in third,

Sterling’s Cael Lyons wins Big 6 title: Lyons was the 126-pound champion after pinning Alleman’s Tennyson Hampton in 27 seconds at the Western Big 6 Conference meet at United Township. Sterling’s Evan Jones (113 pounds) took fourth, Emmanuel Arreola (150) was third and Brady McCray (215) was fourth.

The Warriors tallied 62 points as a team to take seventh. Geneseo won with 211 points ahead of Rock Island (176) and Quincy (163).

Newman takes seventh in Clinton: The Comets tallied 128 points at the 17-team Bob Leuders invite. Placing for the Comets were Joe Morse (106 pounds) in fourth, Landon Near (113) in third, Zhyler Hansen (126) in second, Landon Blanton (132) in second, Josiah Lewis (150) in fifth, Ayden Gutierrez (165) in seventh and Matthew Clemen (190) in seventh.

Fulton’s Hudson Price took seventh at 113.

Boys bowling

Oregon’s Rylann Delehanty advances to state: Delehanty, a freshman, was the lone area bowler to advance to state after he rolled a 1,328 at the Rockford East Sectional, placing seventh overall. The Hawks (5,908) were seventh as a team as the top four advancing teams scored 6,012 or better at The Cherry Bowl. RJ Keene was 14th with a 1,276 for Oregon. Ivan Hernandez rolled a 1,120 and Caleb Ehrler had a 1,054.

Dixon’s Aaron Fitzanko (1,207) was 29th and Sam Gingras (1,204) was 31st.

Bryce Kooy took 65th with a 1,078 for Sterling.

Boys basketball

West Hancock 52, Eastland 43: Parker Krogman scored 20 points and Braden Anderson had 14 in the Cougars’ setback.

Milledgeville 27, Stockton 26: Bryson Wiersema led the Missiles with 11 points in the low-scoring road win.

Scales Mound 66, Polo 54: JT Stephenson scored 17 points while Mercer Mumford and Eli Perez each added 15 for the Marcos.

Girls basketball

Rockford Lutheran 58, Oregon 43: Avery Kitzmiller scored 12 points and Aniyah Sarver added 10 in the setback.

Bureau Valley 54, Amboy 33: The Storm won an eighth straight game as Brynley Doty scored 26 points and Libby Endress had 16.

Polo 60, Milledgeville 35: Carlee Grobe led Polo with 21 points and Cam Jones (six assists) had 19 in the win.

Geneseo 51, Erie-Prophetstown 39: The Panthers fell to 11-9 after the road loss.

Boys swimming

Sterling takes third at Panther Invite: Sterling tallied 177 points in East Moline, trailing only Normal Community (271) and Galesburg (209). Denver Sandrock took second in the 200 freestyle and won the 500 free.