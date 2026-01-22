Dixon girls basketball beats Rockford Auburn: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Dixon 53, Rockford Auburn 33: Reese Dambman had 15 points while Ahmyrie McGowan added 11 points and 11 boards in the home win. Morgan Hargrave chipped in with 13 points for the Duchesses, which were ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Class 3A rankings.

Oregon 52, South Beloit 20: Lola Schwarz led the Hawks with 20 points in the win. Aniyah Sarver added 11.

Eastland 46, AFC 19: Sienna Peterson’s 10 points led a balanced scoring effort in the win. Tatum Grim added nine points and Trixie Carroll had eight.

Amboy 58, Polo 53: Amboy’s Alexa McKendry had 26 points, including 14 free throws hit. Bella Yanos added 14 points in the win. Cam Jones led Polo with 22 points.

Bureau Valley 53, Mendota 35: Libby Endress led the Storm with 18 points and Brynley Doty added 12. Kadyn Haage tossed in 10.

Boys basketball

Riverdale 56, Sterling 52: Sterling was outscored 16-10 in the fourth quarter of the home setback. Xavian Prather led Sterling with 13 points and Jack Saathoff (15 rebounds) scored 10.