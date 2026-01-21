Rock Falls boys wrestling defeats Morrison: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Rock Falls 47, Morrison 21: Earning pins for the Rockets were Tucker Ullrich, Elliot Yacklich, Trail Stonitsch, Broxyn Surratt and Scottie Hampton. Josiah Tarbill added a technical fall for RF, which also benefited from two forfeits. Morrison’s Caleb Modglin and Noah Stout each had pins, while Cael Wright won a 10-5 decision against Logan Thome. Eli Modglin won by forfeit at 138.

Boys basketball

Milledgeville 38, AFC 18: Konner Johnson led the Missiles with 10 points in the road win. Byrson Wiersema and Karter Livengood each added nine for Milledgeville. Kyle Goldman led AFC with 10 points.

Oregon 67, Indian Creek 59: Tucker O’Brien scored 25 points and Benny Olalde added 20 more in the Hawks’ win. Oregon improved to 17-4.

Amboy 43, Polo 20: Ezra Parker led Amboy with 17 points, while Colt McCoy and Tanner Welch each added 12. JT Stephenson scored seven points for Polo.

Faith Christian 67, Morning Star 42: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 18 points and six assists in the win. Logan Baker added 16 points while Jaxen Coester and Easton Ortgiesen added nine each.

Girls basketball

Fulton 63, Oregon 31: Fulton’s Breleigh Hayton poured in 25 points in the home win. Addison Rufer led Oregon with nine points. The Steamers pulled away after leading 24-22 at halftime.

Boys swimming

Sterling 66, Byron 36: Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle and anchored wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,002, United Township 2,231: Sterling improved to 9-1 for the season after the dual win. Sarah Doughty led Sterling with a 691 series.

Girls wrestling

Newman’s Blair Grennan pins two: Grennan had two first-period wins against Lena-Winslow/Stockton in a home meet.