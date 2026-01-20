Sterling girls bowling wins MLK Invite: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls bowling

Sterling wins MLK Invite: Sterling won its home invite with a 5,287 total, followed by Dixon (4,931) and Galesburg (4,578). Rochelle (4,517) was fourth, followe by Geneseo (4,219), Kewanee (3,805) and Erie-Prophetstown (3,354).

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty was first individually with a 1,291. Hailey Conderman added a 1,103 series and Adaya Frohling rolled a 1,073. Dixon’s Madelyn Bird (1,163) was third.

Boys basketball

Eastland 65, Chicago UIC 38: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 24 points and Zy Haverland added 10 in the win at Pecatonica.

Winnebago 59, Fulton 42: Landen Leu had 12 points for Fulton in the setback.

Girls basketball

Newman 51, Eastland 46: Gisselle Martin (15 rebounds) led Newman with 15 points, Elaina Allen added 11 and Veronica Haley had 10 in the road win. Trixie Carroll led the Cougars (19-3) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Polo 52, Fulton 50: Cam Jones led Polo with 23 points and five assists in the road win. Wrenn Coffey had 15 points and Breleigh Hayton had 13 for Fulton.

Byron 52, Sterling 40: Sterling fell in the Byron tournament title game. Sterling is 2-3 in its last five games.