Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Blair Grennan

Newman wrestler Blair Grennan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. She was the 110-pound champion at the E-P tournament. (Photo contributed by Newman)

Name: Blair Grennan

School: Newman

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: Grennan won the 110-pound title at the Erie-Prophetstown tournament after pinning all three of her opponents. She is a two-time state qualifier and has won multiple titles this season, including at Sterling’s Carson DeJarnatt Invite, Pontiac’s The Munch tournament, Hampshire’s Whip-Pur Women’s Classic, the Kaneland Invite and North Scott Invite.

Grennan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How would you say your season is going so far?

Grennan: My season is going good so far, but it’s nowhere near finished and I know I still have a lot more to prove.

Is there anything you have worked on this season or feel you have improved on?

Grennan: I’ve worked a lot on staying on my offense and focusing on continuing to attack.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Grennan: Overall my biggest strength is learning to be mentally strong and staying focused in tough situations.

Does anything stand out about this year’s group of girls wrestlers?

Grennan: It’s awesome having more girls on the team and seeing the sport grow after being the only girl my freshman year.

Any highlights or standout moments for you and the team so far this season?

Grennan: Having a fun team and an awesome coaching staff to share the season with has been a big highlight.

How would you describe last year’s run at state after taking fourth as a freshman? Did not placing provide any extra motivation at all?

Grennan: It was a setback, but that’s okay because what matters most is how I come back from it.

What are your goals this season?

Grennan: My main goal this season is simply to keep getting better.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Grennan: My favorite wrestling memory is experiencing Fargo and camp for a week with girls who share the same goals and are some of my best friends.

Newman junior wrestler Blair Grennan (Photo contributed by Newman)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team, or anyone else that inspires you?

Grennan: The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s wrestling team

Any other sports, hobbies, or activities you are involved in?

Grennan: I’m not involved in other sports right now anymore because I’ve decided to wrestle year-round.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Grennan: Sushi

Favorite place you have visited?

Grennan: Turks and Caicos

Favorite TV show or movie?

Grennan: My favorite TV show is Outer Banks, and my favorite movie is We Bought a Zoo.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Grennan: My music taste is all over the place, especially since I usually have aux at practice.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Grennan: Mr. [Paul] Magnafici, my English teacher and one of my coaches, is one of my favorites.