Bensons and their travels to be featured at Whiteside Forum Jan. 25

The Whiteside Forum will host Barb and Phil Benson, local world travelers, who will talk about their adventures in Europe last year, visiting the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia and their week in Istria, Croatia.

The title of their talk is “European Family Vacation” and will be presented Sunday, Jan. 25, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library starting at 2 p.m.

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison, and all Forum events are free and open to the public.

For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347.