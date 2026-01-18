Sterling boys basketball beats Princeton: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Sterling 69, Princeton 42: Sterling snapped a nine-game slide with the win. Jack Saathoff had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Newman 67, Bellvue 46: Evan Bushman hit seven 3-pointers and led the Comets with 22 points at the West Carroll shootout. George Jungerman added 10 points.

Winnebago 69, Dixon 66: Brody Nicklaus led the Dukes with 29 points in the road loss. Xavion Jones added 15 points.

Eastland 61, Johnsburg 52: Parker Krogman scored 24 points, Braden Anderson added 18 and Zy Haverland added 11 in the win at the Pecatonica shootout.

Eastland 38, Rockford Christian 37: Krogman scored 20 points and Haverland added eight in the narrow win.

Forreston 84, AFC 31: The Cardinals improved to 8-9 with the win.

Girls basketball

Sterling advances to championship in Byron: Sterling beat Lake Forest Academy 48-32 and Rockford Guilford 49-37 to improve to 16-5. Sterling will face Byron (18-2) in the tourney championship on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Oregon 49, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: Noelle Girton scored 11 points and Addi Rufer added 10 in the home win.

Eastland 54, Monroe 9: Sienna Peterson had 17 points and Trixie Carroll added 11 for the Cougars (19-2).

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 45, Polo 37: Cam Jones scored 25 points to lead Polo in the setback.

Boys swimming

Sterling takes third at Jefferson invite: Sterling tallied 103 points behind Cary Grove (240) and Hononegah (163). Denver Sandrock took second in the 200 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle.

Girls bowling

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty wins at Moline: Doughty rolled a 1,260 six-game series to take first individually. Sterling tallied a collective 5,264 to take second to Morton (5,377). Adaya Frohling had a 249 high game and 1,095 total for Sterling. Hailey Conderman added a 1,032.

Boys wrestling

Kewanee invite: Fulton was runner-up with 200 points and Sherrard won with 207.5 among 20 teams. West Carroll (175) was fourth and Polo (69) was 12th. Area champions included Fulton’s Hudson Price (113 pounds); West Carroll’s Cole Herrell (150) and Jonner Smith (165); and Polo’s Micah Stringini (190).

Girls wrestling

Newman’s Blair Grennan takes second: Grennan finished second in her bracket at the Hoffman Estates invite. Lynorah Hansen also had a 12th-place finish for the Comets.