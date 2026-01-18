It’s a year for e-books at Morrison’s Odell Public Library

Odell Public Library patrons have access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks, all available from the comfort of home.

All one needs to get started is to choose a device – iPad, Kindle, tablet, computer – and a valid Odell library card. Then download the Libby or Palace app and get started today. The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

Libby, the library reading app

Download: The Libby app is available for iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire tablets, and Windows, Mac and Chromebooks.

Sign In: In Libby, follow the prompts to find your library and sign in with a valid library card.

Browse & Borrow: Find something to borrow: Tap Search to find a specific title, author, series, etc. Tap Library to browse your library’s catalog. You’ll find helpful filters, catalog guides, campaigns and curated lists created by your library.

Read or listen: Your loans appear on your Shelf. Tap “Loans” to read or manage your titles. Tap “Holds” to see your place in line and manage your holds. Tap “Timeline” to see your Libby activity. Tap “Notices” to see in-app notifications for loans and holds.

The Palace Project app

Download: The Palace Project app is available in both the Apple App Store for iOS phones and tablets and the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets.

Connect: Open thePalace app, tap “Find Your Library,” and type or scroll to find your library’s name to access their collection of ebooks and audiobooks.

Browse: Browse titles by selecting any of the headings to view additional or related titles. Search for a specific title by selecting the magnifying glass in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Borrow: Select the desired title and click “Get.” If your book is unavailable, click “Reserve” to place a hold. You will be prompted to sign in with your library barcode number and password/PIN.

Read (or listen): Once your book has been downloaded, click “Read” or “Listen” and enjoy! Borrowed titles can be easily accessed by selecting “My Books” at the bottom of the screen.

Storytime: This is a 30-minute drop-in program each Thursday evening designed for families with preschool through early elementary-age kids (or anyone who still loves a good read-aloud). Families will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and a craft each week as they become familiar with the library and meet new storytime friends. Pajamas are always welcome. Come play and learn with us at Storytime!

Lego Club meets on the first Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect chance for builders of all ages and abilities to create. Odell provides a wide variety of bricks, including Lego, Duplo and MegaBlok. Creations are displayed in the library until the following club meeting.

Pokémon Club meets on the second Saturday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Whether a Pokémon trainer plays the card game or just likes to collect, Pokémon Club brings fans together to play, trade and share their Pokémon knowledge.

Where are all the new releases?

The library continues to experience delays in acquiring new materials due to the unexpected closure of its longtime book distributor, Baker & Taylor. The staff asks for continued patience during the transition to a new book distributor. The staff is happy to assist with locating items within Odell’s collection and requesting interlibrary loans for items that can’t be located at Odell.

Because nice matters

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Morrison Area Chamber surprised Miss Katie at Odell Public Library with its December “Because Nice Matters Award.” Katie was nominated for her exceptional customer service at the Odell Public Library.

January take & makes

The public can snag an adorable take-and-make snowman craft.

What does a gingerbread kid put on his bed?

Complete the January Scavenger Hunt to solve the riddle and win a small prize.

Patron-led programs

Program notes: All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners welcome. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though the staff are happy to host and pass on any questions.

All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners welcome. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though the staff are happy to host and pass on any questions. Pinochle: 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room

1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room Scrabble: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room Chess: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room Crafters: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize

5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize Book Club: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., second Thursday, Odell Program Room (Ask the front desk about getting a copy of the month’s book: January’s is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean)

Microgreens

Thanks to the generosity of the Odell Public Library Friends, microgreen samples are now self-serve from the new minifridge. Stop in and try broccoli, kale, kohlrabi or radish microgreens. These tiny greens pack a big nutritional punch and can be used in soups, salads, smoothies, pasta, sandwiches and more. Extra energy in the winter months.

Save the date

Improving Online Health Literacy will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Odell Program Room. This free, in-person program aims to increase online health literacy for all ages. The hour-long session, led by Western Illinois University faculty, will describe the role of digital health records as well as common challenges and barriers for patients. Participants will learn to recognize trusted websites and databases and how to complete their own personal health records. This is a great opportunity to build health communication skills and better advocate for yourself and loved ones through any medical journey.

Winter sowing workshop

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, find out that seeds can be planted outside in the middle of winter to get a head start on spring.

Learn an alternate way to start seeds using up-cycled milk jugs, soil and temperate climate seeds. Pick from our seed selection of cool-weather crops or bring your own to plant. Participants will take home their own planted milk jug seedling incubator.

Registration required. All ages welcome. A responsible adult must be present with youths aged 12 and younger. Ages 12 and younger get in free with a parent; registration at go.illinois.edu/SnowSeeds.

There is a $5 supply fee. If program cost is a barrier to your participation, contact msedig@illinois.edu.

Museum and zoo passes

Looking to explore locally? Check out Odell’s Putnam Museum, Sawmill Museum or Niabi Zoo passes and enjoy a day exploring on us. Passes are available to adult Odell library cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 815-772-7323 to reserve a pass.

Always available