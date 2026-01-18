Dixon, Oregon, Sterling boys bowlers advance in postseason

Dixon's Sam Gingras celebrates a shot. Bowling teams competed in the Sterling Regionals on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling. (Brian Hurley)

Boys bowling

Sterling regional: Oregon took third at Blackhawk Lanes with a 5,771 total to take third and advance as a team to next week’s Rockford East Sectional at Cherry Bowl.

Rock Island (6,497) took first, Sycamore (5,906) was second and DeKalb (5,718) was fourth as the top four teams advanced.

Oregon’s Andrew Stahl (1,278) was sixth and Rylann Delehanty (1,208) took 14th. Caleb Ehrler (1,034) and RJ Keene (1,142) also were over 1,000 for the Hawks.

Dixon (5,487) took eighth as a team, Sterling (5,118) was 10th and Erie-Prophetstown (4,641) was 13th.

Advancing individually were Dixon’s Aaron Fitzanko (1,218) and Sam Gingras (1,217). They finished fourth and fifth.

Sterling’s Bryce Kooy rolled a 1,167 to get the 10th and final individual spot.