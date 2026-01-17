Volunteer Millers host first program of the year Jan. 27

The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton, across from de Immigrant windmill. (Earleen Hinton)

The Volunteer Millers at Fulton’s Windmill Area will host Marcy Lawrence and Beth Lancaster, who traveled together to Iceland for a festive Christmas trip.

Friends for 30 years, the pair journeyed to Iceland in 2024 to view the holiday decorations and learn about their local traditions.

The travelogue will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., in downtown Fulton.

Lawrence has been the Sterling Township assessor since 2016 and previously served in the roles of township clerk, general assistant, and communications since 2005. She is also the bookkeeper for McKenna Floor Coverings and Wally’s PLAYce, businesses she and her husband own in Milledgeville. Since 1996, she has taught at Sauk Valley Community College as adjunct faculty, teaching computer classes.

Lancaster is a retired administrative assistant for Sterling Steel Mill, Lawrence Brothers, Sauk Valley Community College, Whiteside County Health Department, and CGH Medical Center. She now babysits her two grandchildren.

Marcy and Beth enjoy organizing “girls’ trips,” and their next destination is Spain in April.

The monthly Miller programs are free and open to the public. The Windmill Cultural Center is handicap accessible. Refreshments are served following the program. For information or updates, visit the Windmill Area Facebook page or call 563-249-6115.