Tau Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi donates to the April House Children’s Advocacy Center

Carrie Melton (from left to right) from April House Children’s Advocacy Center; Beta Sigma Members Cindy Schott, Cindy Fane, Jan Moser, Eileen Sedig, Debbie Donnelly; Lisa Zacharski (April House); Front row: Lori Johnson, Pat Mcleod and Kim Ptak. (Photo Provided By Eileen Sedig, Vice President Tau Pi Chater of Beta Sigma Phi)

The Tau Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi offers its support to the April House Children’s Advocacy Center by donating snacks for the children who have come to April House as part of a child abuse investigation.

April House, in Morrison, plays a vital role in the Whiteside County community. Its work is simple, yet powerful: to make sure children who have suffered abuse are heard, protected, and given a path toward justice and healing.

April House’s professional staff provides a safe, child-centered environment where young survivors can tell their story in their own words while receiving support services from medical professionals, law enforcement, mental health providers, prosecutors, child protective services, victim advocates, and other dedicated experts.

Beta Sigma Phi is grateful for the work April House does with its various community partners to bring justice to abused children and to offer compassionate resources for them and their families.