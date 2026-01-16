Montmorency, Riverdale registration underway

Montmorency School will be registering children who enter pre-kindergarten at Riverdale and kindergarten at Montmorency this coming fall.

Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13.

Eligible students for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Parents need to submit a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Certificates for children born in Sterling can be obtained at the city clerk’s office in the Sterling Coliseum. The cost of a birth certificate is $15, payable with cash, check or credit card. A hospital certificate will not be accepted.

You must present an unexpired state-issued photo ID, be a listed parent on the birth certificate, and present two forms of legal identification for proof of residency (mortgage or rental agreement, power or electric bill). Please have the child’s Social Security number with you at registration.

For information, call the school office at 815-625-6616.