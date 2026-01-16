Eastland’s Sienna Peterson scores 30 in win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Eastland 73, Polo 43: Sienna Peterson led the Cougars (18-2, 6-0) with 30 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead the win. Cam Jones led Polo with 20 points and eclipsed 1,500 for her career.

Rock Island 39, Sterling 36: Jossy James led Sterling with 20 points in the Western Big 6 Conference road loss. Jimara Combs led the Rocks with 19 points as RI swept the Warriors in conference play. Sterling did not get a good shot off at the end in the setback.

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 72, Coram Deo 55: Carson Bivins scored 30 points and Jaxen Coester added 12 and seven rebounds in the win. Logan Baker added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons.

Boys bowling

Erie-Prophetstown 2,825, Geneseo 2,746: Zach Phillips led the Panthers with a 567 series and 197 high game.

Oregon 3,337, Dakota 3,179: RJ Keene led Oregon with a 618 and Ivan Hernandez added a 608 in the win.

Girls bowling

Oregon 2,016, Dakota 1,981: Carli Bailey led the Hawks with a 516 series.

Boys wrestling

Rock Island 62, Sterling 11: Evan Jones had a major decision and Landon Heckman won in sudden victory for Sterling. Colt Buntjer also won a major decision for Sterling.

Morrison 49, Fulton 30: Cael Wright, Eli Modglin, Mason Grismore, Conrad Eichman and Noah Stout all had pins for Morrison. Fulton’s Hudson Price and Mason Kuebel had pins for Fulton.

Morrison 44, Kewanee 32: Eli Modglin, Cael Wright and Jaken Updike all scored pins for the Mustangs. Caleb Modglin and Caleb Carroll had tech falls for Morrison.