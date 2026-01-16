Shaw Local

CPR demonstration set Jan. 20 in Fulton

By Shaw Local News Network

One hour could save a life, as a free CPR demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Fidelity Drives Conference Center in Fulton.

The center is located at 1009 First St., close to De Immigrant windmill.

Everyone is invited to this free demonstration of the latest and easiest approach to CPR. Al Loeffelholz and his HEARTsafe Coalition make you aware of this “hands-only” approach.

Come early or stay late to take in the changes to this historic building. Refreshments will be provided by the host, the Fulton Kiwanis Club. Call 815-764-0879 for details.

