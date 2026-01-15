Lee County judge denies Wisconsin man’s motion to dismiss charges tied to 2022 police chase, shooting

A Lee County judge on Monday, Jan. 12, denied a Wisconsin man’s motion to dismiss multiple felony charges tied to a 2022 police chase in which an Illinois state trooper was shot at, but not injured.

Michael P. Goodman, 41, of Madison, Wisconsin, is charged in Lee County Circuit Court with seven felony offenses, led by two counts of armed violence, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, court records show.

Goodman also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony for cocaine and a Class 4 felony for fentanyl. All charges were filed Oct. 31, 2022, court records show.

Goodman has pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Lee County Jail, court records show.

Goodman also was charged in Rock County, Wisconsin, in connection with the same 2022 police chase. He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class D felony, and two other felony charges were dismissed Feb. 16, 2023.

That case is Goodman’s main argument in his motion that the charges against him in Lee County should be dropped.

Goodman cited a federal and state constitutional law called “double jeopardy” that says a person cannot be prosecuted more than once for the same offense. Lee County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael O’Brien argued against the motion, saying double jeopardy doesn’t apply across state lines.

After serving a 3-year prison sentence for the Wisconsin charge, Goodman was extradited to Illinois on Oct. 22, 2025. Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert ruled Nov. 13 that probable cause exists and the case would proceed toward trial, court records show.

Goodman, who waived his right to an attorney and is representing himself, appeared before Ackert again Jan. 12.

At the hearing, he argued that the charges should be dismissed because jeopardy applied to the charges in Lee County after the Wisconsin court accepted his guilty plea.

In his motion, Goodman cited other Illinois cases in which jeopardy applied when the defendant was convicted of a lesser offense and the court accepted a guilty plea.

The motion also argued that counties are subordinate government bodies, not independent entities, and, therefore, “must coordinate their efforts to prosecute an offender when that prosecution arises from the same act.”

O’Brien disagreed.

O’Brien’s motion, filed Jan. 2, referenced the “separate sovereigns” doctrine that allows two different states to prosecute the same person for the same acts without violating state or federal jeopardy clauses.

“It is not possible for defendant [Goodman] to have been convicted in Wisconsin for violating Illinois law while in Illinois,” according to the motion. “When each offense contains an element not contained in the other, they are not the same offense.”

The motion argued that in this case, the five weapon and property damage charges have “no common elements” to the drug charge in Wisconsin.

Ackert agreed with prosecutors. She denied Goodman’s motion and ruled that the case will continue to trial.

Goodman’s next court date is 11 a.m. Feb. 4.

The charges against Goodman stem from a lengthy police chase that began about 8 p.m., Oct. 27, 2022, when Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 39 near Hope Township in La Salle County, according to an ISP news release.

At milepost 77 near Mendota, an individual in the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots toward the ISP squad car and hit the car. An ISP officer was not injured, according to the release.

Goodman was later identified as the driver of the vehicle, Lee County court records show.

The vehicle briefly eluded police, but was found again northbound on I-39 in Wisconsin, according to the release.

“ISP provided information to the Clinton Police Department in Wisconsin, enabling them to deploy stop sticks. Ultimately, the vehicle ran out of gas,” according to the release.

Inside the vehicle, police found cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, digital scales with white powdered residue and live ammunition, Lee County court records show.

Goodman was taken into custody in Clinton along with Michael D. Winch, 44, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and Heather N. Hyatt, 46, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, according to the release.

Winch and Hyatt also face charges in Lee County, court records show.

Winch is charged with six felony offenses that include armed violence, plus aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. His next court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26, with Ackert, records show.

Hyatt is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Her next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29, with Ackert, records show.