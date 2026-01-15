Eastland’s Parker Krogman scores 20 in win over Morrison: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Eastland 58, Morrison 37: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 20 points while Zy Haverland added 10 in the win. Brayden Rubright led the Mustangs with 15 points.

Boys bowling

LaSalle-Peru 3,494, Sterling 3,266: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 650 in the regular season finale, including a 249 high game. Grady Whitmer added a 604 for Sterling.

Girls basketball

Dakota 63, Oregon 42: Ashlee Mundell led Oregon with 10 points. The Hawks were without starters Sarah Eckardt and Shaylee Davis due to concussion protocol in the loss. Leading scorer Aniyah Sarver (four points) also exited with an injury early in the second quarter.