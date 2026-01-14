Morrison man jailed on battery, stolen vehicle charges

A Morrison man has pleaded not guilty to theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and several battery charges.

Andre McQueen, 20, entered a not-guilty plea Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court in connection with a Jan. 1 incident in which he is accused of aggravated domestic battery, strangulation, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft with a value between $10,000 and $100,000. All are Class 2 felonies.

He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

According to court documents, McQueen beat a woman, hit and bit her in the face, and stole her vehicle.

He was taken into custody Jan. 2 and has been ordered to remain detained.

He has demanded a speedy trial. His next court appearance, a jury pretrial hearing, is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 28.