Faith Christian’s Carson Bivins eclipses 1,000 career points: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 72, Unity Christian 30: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 26 points and eclipsed 1,000 for his career. Brody Bodzioch added 12 points in the win.

Byron 53, Oregon 31: Cooper Johnson led Oregon with nine points, and Keaton Salsbury had eight in the loss.

Pearl City 60, Polo 29: JT Stephenson scored 10 points in the home setback. Pearl City led 20-2 after the first quarter.

St. Bede 63, Amboy 41: Colt McCoy led Amboy with 19 points in the setback. The Clippers trailed 38-16 at halftime in the loss.

Galesburg 54, Sterling 35: Sterling fell to 4-14 and 2-4 in Western Big 6 Conference play after the road defeat.

Girls basketball

Eastland 39, Morrison 11: Morgan McCullough led the Cougars (17-2, 5-0) with 21 points, and Trixie Carroll added 11. Avery White scored five points for Morrison.

Dakota 50, Forreston 32: Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with 12 points in the setback. Tenlei Patterson added nine points for Forreston.

Fulton 55, Polo 41: Wrenn Coffey scored 21 points and Breleigh Hayton 20 in the Steamers’ win. Cam Jones scored 23 points for Polo.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,620, Rockford Christian 1,927: Madolynn Kirby led Dixon (7-2) with a 487 series.

Boys bowling

Sterling 2,945, Erie-Prophetstown 2,885: Grady Witmer led Sterling with a personal best 605 series. His high game was 224. E-P’s Zach Phillips led the Panthers with a 665.