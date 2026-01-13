Sterling’s Second Street project progressing: public works director

Barriers block the entrance to Second Street off First Avenue in Sterling Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Construction was expected to be complete by June of 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Second Street project in Sterling is making progress and part of the street could be open by the end of January.

“They are hoping that Fourth Avenue to First Avenue should be open by Jan. 23,” said Brad Schrader, Sterling director of public works, in a Monday, Jan. 12, interview.

Schrader said concrete was poured Jan. 9 and needs to cure. Street signs are expected to go up starting Jan. 13.

“They are going to continue to work their way east, getting concrete around the manholes and getting traffic control devices up,” said Schrader.

Barriers block the entrance to Second Street off First Avenue in Sterling on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Construction was expected to be complete by June of 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

The $6.23 million project started in the spring of 2025. Gensini Excavating in Princeton was awarded the bid. The project will see Second Street rebuilt from Route 40 to Broadway.

In an update posted Jan. 8, the city said that it cannot provide a specific completion date for the project. The project was expected to be completed in June 2026.

Schrader said weather delays play a major role in when and how much work can be done on the project.

“Weather is such a big factor. When the temperatures drop off, they can’t pour the concrete and everything has to stop,” he said.