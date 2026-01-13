Sterling girls bowling beats Dixon: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls bowling

Sterling 3,057, Dixon 2,773: Sarah Doughty led Sterling with a 671 series after rolling games of 236, 236 and 199. Hailey Conderman added a 521 for the Warriors (8-1). Madelyn Bird (511) and Mollee Wickert (510) led Dixon.

Oregon 1,646, Rockford Lutheran 1,577: Ahren Howey led Oregon’s four bowlers with a 439 in the win.

Girls basketball

Riverdale 56, Newman 51: The Rams took control with a 17-9 third quarter advantage as the Comets fell short on the road. Gisselle Martin led Newman with 23 points and Veronica Haley added 10 with eight rebounds. Cayleigh Hungate led the Rams with 19 points and Jillian Murray added 16.

Oregon 52, Durand 23: The Hawks improved to 11-7 as Aniyah Sarver led the way with 19 points. Oregon led 18-9 after one.

Fulton 44, Camanche 43: Breleigh Hayton sunk a pair of free throws to help give the Steamers the win. Hayton finished with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 52, South Beloit 42: The Falcons improved to 18-3 as Logan Baker had 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Carson Bivins had 14, Brady Bivins scored 11 and Brody Bodzioch added nine.

Eastland 67, Ashton-Franklin Center 23: Zy Haverland led four Cougars in double figures with 14 points. Eastland led 21-4 after the first quarter.

Milledgeville 63, Orangeville 45: Karter Livengood led the Missiles with 17 points, Spencer Nye added 16 and Konner Johnson scored 12 in the win.

Fulton 63, Amboy 37: Jacob Voss led Fulton with 22 points and Owen Van Zuiden added 16. Ezra Parker led the Clippers with 17 points.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,428, Rockford Lutheran 2,429: Caleb Ehrler led Oregon with a 682 series, RJ Keene rolled a 627 and Andrew Stahl rolled a 607 in the win.

Sterling 3,136, DeKalb 3,016: Draven Handel led Sterling with a 545 series and Bryce Kooy added a 544 in the dual win. Preston Near (536) had the high game of 213.