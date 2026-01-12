Dixon man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, home invasion charges related to Dec. 28 stabbing

Joseph A. Willwerth, 65, of Dixon pleaded not guilty Jan. 7 to attempted murder, home invasion and other charges related to a Dec. 28 incident. (Photo provided by the Dixon Police Department)

A 65-year-old Dixon man pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Jan. 7, to attempted murder, home invasion and other charges related to a Dec. 28 stabbing of a man in his home.

Joseph A. Willwerth was charged Dec. 31 with one count each of attempted murder and home invasion, both Class X felonies; unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; aggravated battery, also a Class 3 felony; criminal trespass to property and reckless conduct, both Class 4 felonies and one count of unlawful use of weapons, a misdemeanor. He’s being held in the Lee County Jail, court records show.

The charges stem from Dec. 28. Dixon police were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. that day to the 400 block of Crawford Avenue for a report of a man being stabbed with a knife. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located two men, one being the homeowner and the other man identified as Willwerth, according to a news release from Dixon police.

Officers were able to take control of the scene and requested assistance from Dixon City Fire paramedics to treat both men’s injuries, police said.

The homeowner suffered injuries to his hands, according to the release. Willwerth was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine for treatment of his injuries and later released, according to the news release.

Officers and detectives have determined this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public, according to the release.

On Jan. 7, Willwerth and his attorney, Lee County Public Defender Robert J. Thompson, appeared before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert. At the hearing, Willwerth waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered his not guilty plea, court records show.

Ackert ordered Willwerth to be detained in the Lee County Jail, court records show.

Willwerth’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5, with Ackert presiding.