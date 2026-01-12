Byker to speak Jan. 14 at Wild Winter Wednesday

Wild Winter Wednesday’s Jan. 14 program will feature the Rev. John Byker speaking about the early history of Fulton and how Gerardus “George” deBey was instrumental as an early Fulton recruiter.

Byker was principal of Unity Christian School from 1974-1985 and then pastored four Christian Reformed churches. He is now retired and living in Clinton with his wife, Kathy.

The program will be held at the Windmill Cultural Center, 110 10th Ave., in Fulton. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats; the program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is disability accessible and the program is free and open to the public.

If River Bend schools are cancelled, delayed or have remote learning, WWW is canceled as well