Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county property transfers for Dec. 29 to Jan. 2

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Justin J. White and Kacie J. White to Mariah M. Hoffman, 506 EELLS AVENUE, DIXON, $114,900

Arlene V. Glaser to Matthew S. Ceirin and Hope E. Ceirin, 909 HENNEPIN AVENUE N, DIXON, $145,000

Evelyn E. Eisenberg and Evelyn E. Johnson to Lori Gould-Dees, 215 S MASON, AMBOY, $132,000

Woodhaven Association to Lillian Isabelle Spriggs and Franklin Delano Spriggs, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-252-021, $12,750

Michael Kulling to Charleen S. Miller Trustee and Charleen S. Miller Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-251-010, $15,000

Barbara Maczek to Daniel R. Graves, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-255-044, $13,500

Wesley R. Johns to Daniel P. Johns and Kristine Lee Canterbury Johns, 455 RIVER BLUFF DR, DIXON, $131,000

Jerry Edward Skwat and Leonard S. Skwat to Darlene Joey Perkins, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-258-008, $0.00

Carolyn M. Vavrek and Patricia K. Kopsky to Jorge S. Reyes Aguirre and Elidia Reyes, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-432-032, $25,000

Nicole E. Goodeill to Maria M. Nieves, 1 Parcel: 07-08-05-478-012, $120,000

Lori L. Gould-Dees to Evelyn E. Eisenberg, 43 MARK COURT AMBOY, $175,000

United Methodist Church Trustee, Methodist Episcopal Church Of Franklin Grove, Northern Illinois Annual Conference Of The United Methodist Church, and First United Methodist Church Of Franklin Grove to Triple Rock Church Llc, 223 MIDDLE STREET, FRANKLIN GROVE, 211 SPRING STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Quit Claims

Richard J. Ziegenfuss and Antonnette M Ziegenfuss to Paul Zalaznik, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-356-034, $0.00

Cheri L. Worley and Cheri L. Baatz to Jennifer N. Peterson, 1126 LONG STREET, DIXON, $0.00

Amy Stewart and Jeanine E. Atwood to Amy Stewart, 1834 CENTER ST, LEE CENTER, $0.00

Lyneigh Otto, Jeffrey Richard Otto, and Richard Otto to Lyneigh Otto, and Ronald Levan, 1142 VAN EPPS ST, ELDENA, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Susan M. Moore Trustee and Evan M. Moore Trust to Susan M. Moore Trustee and Susan M. Moore Trust, 706 GREGDEN SHORES DRIVE, STERLING, $1.00

Steven P. Widolff Trustee, Steven P. Widolff Living Trust, Paula S. Widolff Trustee, and Paula S. Widolff Living Trust to Jorge A. Chacon Jr. and Marie A. Chacon, 1182 INLET ROAD, AMBOY, $369,000

Deeds in Trust

James C. Youssi to James C. Youssi Trustee and James C. Youssi Trust No 1, 8 Parcels: 05-17-02-300-003, 05-17-03-200-008, 05-17-03-200-022, 20-11-25-300-001, 20-11-26-400-001, 20-11-35-200-003, 20-11-35-200-032, and 20-11-36-100-001, $0.00

Jutta H. Battaglia and Richard Battaglia to Richard A. Battaglia Co Trustee, Jutta H. Battaglia, and Battaglia Family Revocable Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-380-005, $0.00

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Nelson Realty to Greggory Blasdell, 101 MARKET ST W, MORRISON, $45,000

Lyle E. Jensen to Lauren E. Jensen, 1 Parcel: 08-24-100-004, $0.00

Joel M. Papineau and Penny F. Papineau to David M. Noel and Grace E. Echols, 1005 8TH ST, ERIE, $111,000

Secretary Of Hud to Red Apollo Llc, 300 HIGHLAND AVE, ERIE, $121,600

Michelle Mccue, Marcia Mccue, Elizabeth Fischbach, and Robert J. Mccue Estate to Joshua Kirkland and Ashley Kirkland, 12490 MATZNICK RD, STERLING, $0.00

David Barajas Sr to Cgh Medical Center, 2708 4TH ST W, STERLING, $582,000

Seeventures Llc to Guy A. Dumont Family Trust and Carla M. Dumont Family Trust, 413 12TH AVE, FULTON, $79,900

Nathan C. Wells to Gayle Peterson, 1209 16TH ST E, STERLING, $129,957

Robert J. Deter to Adam C. Deter, 19259 HENRY RD, MORRISON, $180,000

Colonial Savings to Steven Schneider, 501 MAIN ST W, MORRISON, $22,000

Josefina P. Molina to Chad David Molina and Jackie Molina, 904 EAST AVENUE, STERLING, $120,000

Stanley A. Scheidecker and Carla D. Scheidecker to Jeffery Smith and Tracey Oliver, 724 BROADWAY AVE, STERLING, $189,900

Dalton R. Swanson to Bradley C. Bohms, 311 MAPLE ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $107,000

Bradley Schreiner to Bradley J. Schreiner Trust, 10558 MCNEIL RD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kenneth W. Kophamer to Ken Kophamer Llc, 1 Parcel: 03-35-300-003, $0.00

Sierra Villarreal, Quinten Villarreal, Noah Villarreal, Joshua Villarreal, and Raynaldo Villarreal Estate to Quinten Villarreal, 604 7TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Quit Claims

Roger Frazier and Eileen S. Frazier to Jennifer L. Harmon and Timothy J. Frazier, 17910 CHASE RD, FULTON; 17818 CHASE RD, FULTON; and 17812 CHASE RD, FULTON, $0.00

Richard W. Devers to Christine E. Devers and Richard W. Devers, 518 AVE D, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Rochelle Steder to Rochelle Steder and Savanna Steder, 605 2ND ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Robert Chamberlain and Linette Chamberlain to George Vasquez, 1303 MARY AVE, ROCK FALLS, $28,000

Judith L. Stringer to Brian S. Hawkins and Jaime L. Hawkins, 21051 MOLINE RD, STERLING, $0.00

Doug Schryver and Anita Schryver to James M. Bieneman, 1314 14TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Joseph Stayton Trustee, Mary A. Burke Trust, John Omalley Trustee, and Lawrenc W. Stayton Trust to Rodney Hostetler and Beverly Hostetler, 25689 JERSEY RD, TAMPICO, 2,448,000

Ryan G. Murphy Trustee, Ashley C. Murphy Trustee, and Murphy Joint Trust to Cindy F. Fane Trust, 1807 33RD AVE, STERLING, $18,000

Gary L. Lewison Trust and Nancy Jo Lewison Trust to Jolee Ann Lewison Goodwin, 603 13TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Terrance M Hewitt Estate and Jurate Cannara, 210 13TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Nancy J. Pratt Estate to Shelby Holley and Duke Carber, 10780 MOLINE RD, ERIE, $160,000

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Rimante Grigaliunas and Darius Grigaliunas to Andrew Hunt and Autumn Hunt, 1 Parcel: 4844 S Woody’s Ln, Chana, $777,000

Maureen Danielson to Carolyn S. Rude, 1 Parcel: 212 Martin Ave., Oregon, $250,000

Doane Holdings Inc to Elite Properties Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 103 N Quarry Rd, Rochelle, $290,000

Carlos G. Gil De Leyva and Yazmin E. Gil De Leyva to Mindi Utterback, 1 Parcel: 1599 W IL Rte 64, Oregon, $35,000

Hre Builders Llc to Daniel E. Wolf, 1 Parcel: 516 N 6th St, Rochelle, $195,000

Omni Rockford Llc to Omni Holdings Series Llc-Omni South, 1 Parcel: 105 West St., Monroe Center, $0.00

Contry Homes Group Llc to Cameron Doyle and Lexi Doyle, 1 Parcel: 1103 Frosty Morning Dr, Davis Junction, $322,375

Polo Llc to Polo Rehabilitation & Health Care Property Llc, 1 Parcel: 703 E Buffalo St, Polo, $500,000

Micheal J. Greenfield, Todd M. Greenfield, and Timothy J. Greenfield to Carolina Linden Llc, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-08-400-001, $503,750

Michael L. Jones to Cynthia R. Hatch, 1 Parcel: 301 Barbara St, Mt. Morris, $160,000

Meggan L. Franklin to Mccarthy Property Holdings Llc Series A Sunbeam Condominum Holdings, 2 Parcels: 426 S. Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, and 428 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $200,000

Nicole Whittenauer and Nicole M. Linder to Aaron R. Schupbach Roe and Rachel D. Schupbach Roe, 1 Parcel: 512 W Mason St, Polo, $193,500

Jillian N. Jackson, Kristine A. Cornford, Ryan E. Bratt, and Erin R. Sodergren to Tellus Demetra Llc, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010, 12-24-200-012, $857,883

Timothy R. Ball and Bettina G. Ball to Jennifer R. Mullins, 1 Parcel: 421 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $115,000

Quit Claims

Rochelle Hospitality Llc to Concord Towers Condiminium Association, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Noel Luma to Air Infinity Llc, 1 Parcel: 318 W 6th Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Matthew Linder and Nicole M. Linder to Nicole M. Linder, 1 Parcel: 512 W. Mason St., Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Stillman Bank Trustee and Oltmanns Alvin D Tr to Ryan H. Reeverts, 1 Parcel: 4392 E Short Rd, Byron, $320,000

Stillman Bank Trustee and Oltmanns Alvin D Tr to Mill Valley Corporation, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 04-26-400-012, $293,816

Mary C. Diehl Trustee and Paul K. Diehl Declaration Tr to James Wilson, Freddy Wilson, and Loni Wilson, 1 Parcel: 811 N IL Rte 251, Lindenwood, $70,000

Rick D. Nason Trustee, William T. Cash Iii Trustee, and Rln Tr625 to Spencer Nelson and Kaylee Lorenz, 1 Parcel: 4934 E Ashelford Dr, Byron, $162,900

Christine M. Lewis Trustee and Donald L. Horst Tr0715941 to Christine M. Lewis and Ronald S. Lewis, 1 Parcel: 6578 W West Grove Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Mark Rohrer Trustee, Elaine C. Rohrer Tr493, Kathryn Elaine Rohrer Tr493, and Martin J. Rohrer Tr493 to Kevin D. Trustee, Kevin D. Rohrer Tr, Mark K. Rohrer Trustee, and Mark K. Rohrer Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-200-011, $0.00

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to Paul Holden, 1 Parcel: 5412 S Lowell Park Rd, Dixon, $152,500

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to Kenkath Enterprises Llc, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-32-300-004, $990,104

Kelly M. Arnold Trustee, Bradley S. Arnold Trustee, and Arnold Tr2019 to Tellus Demetra Llc, 3 Parcels in Monroe Township: 12-13-200-002, 12-13-300-010, 12-24-200-012, $1,477,954

Deeds in Trust

Christine M. Lewis Trustee and Arlene M Horst Restatement Tr to Donna C. Jenkins Trustee, Debra H. Ovenden Trustee, D&d Horst Tr1225 and Horst D&d Tr1225 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-13-100-002; and 2 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-14-100-003 and 08-14-100-004, $0.00

Rhonda L. Henke and Steven L. Henke to Rhonda L. Henke Trustee, Steven L. Henke Trustee, and R&s Tr1225, 1 Parcel: 307 S 8th St, Oregon, $0.00

Jeffrey Sondgeroth and Korie Sondgeroth to Jeffrey L. Sondgeroth Trustee, Korie S. Sondgeroth Trustee, and Sondgeroth 2024 Family Tr, 2 Parcels: 714 Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, and 712 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $0.00

Eugene J. Barney and Diane L. Barney to Randall L. Dietrich Trustee and Randall L. Dietrich Tr., 1 Parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-33-100-002, $260,000

