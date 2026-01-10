Newman boys basketball beats Kewanee: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 54, Kewanee 44: The Comets (18-0, 2-0 Three Rivers East) pulled away in the second half in the victory. John Rowzee led Newman with 15 points, Garret Matznick added 13 and Asher Ernst had 10. George Jungerman had nine points the Comets.

Alleman 68, Sterling 60: Sterling fell in Western Big 6 Conference action as the Pioneers built a lead with a 16-11 run in the third quarter. Xavian Prather led the Warriors with 19 points and AJ Coleman added 18. Jack Saathoff pulled in 18 rebounds for Sterling.

Mendota 70, Erie-Prophetstown 60: The Panthers were unable to dig out of a 29-13 first-quarter hole in the road loss.

Girls basketball

Polo 54, Morrison 31: Carlee Grobe and Cam Jones each scored 18 points in the Marcos’ road win. Polo hit nine 3-pointers in the victory. Sophie Damhoff scored 15 points for Morrison and Avery White added 12.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,999, United Township 2,252: On Thursday, Madelyn Bird led Dixon with a 545 series in the dual win.