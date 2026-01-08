Rock Falls boys wrestling tops Sterling: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Rock Falls 43, Sterling 34: Scottie Hampton, Logan Thome, Adan Oquendo, Tucker Ullrich and Josiah Tarbill helped give the Rockets an early lead in the dual win. Elliott Yacklich, Trail Stonitsch and Jahkei Jones also added wins for Rock Falls. Emmanuel Arreola, Maxson O’Haver, Colt Buntjer, Brady McCray, Chase Coyle and Evan Jones earned points for Sterling.

Morrison 77, Putnam County 0: Earning pins for Morrison were Mason Grismore, Conrad Eichman, Noah Stout, and Caleb Carroll. Xavier Baldwin added a tech fall for the Mustangs.

Morrison falls via tiebreaker: The Mustangs tied Riverdale at 41-all but two forfeit wins gave the Rams the dual victory. Cael Wright, Eli Modglin, Grismore, Caleb Modglin, Ethan Bush and Stout had pins for Morrison. Jacob Schradeya, Lucas Dunbar, Brady Rogers and Elijah Newton had pins for the Rams.

Girls basketball

Polo 55, AFC 26: Cam Jones scored a game-high 18 points with seven assists in the home win. Avalyn Henry added 10 points for the Marcos.

Eastland 52, Milledgeville 23: Sienna Peterson led the Cougars (16-1, 4-0) with 25 points and eight steals in the win. Morgan McCullough scored nine points and Violet Diehl had nine rebounds for Eastland.

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 54, Genoa-Kingston 51: Cole Mulnix led the Rockets with 14 points in the Big Northern Conference road win. A Mulnix steal and dunk sealed the win with three seconds left. Max Burns and Cole Heald each added eight points for Rock Falls.

Newman 73, Alleman 70: The Comets (17-0) remain undefeated after escaping with a road win. Newman trailed 35-30 at halftime and the game was tied at 63 in the final minutes before the Comets closed out the victory. Garret Matznick led Newman with 21 points, George Jungerman and John Rowzee had 12 and Asher Ernst added 10.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,516, Oregon 3,457: Ivan Hernandez led the Hawks with a 616 and Rylann Delehanty rolled a 607 in the road loss. Caleb Mortensen led Rochelle with a 641.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,610, South Beloit 1,821: Mollee Wickert led Dixon with a 479 series in the road win.

Girls wrestling

Sterling 18, G-K 6: Nevaeh Delgado (pin), Vivianna Torres (pin) and Arianna Tamayo (win by forfeit) led Sterling to the win.

Sterling 12, Rock Falls 9: Katherine Garcia, Delgado, Jenavieve Echols and Tamaya all scored for Sterling in the win. Ryleigh Eriks and Ashlyn Fargher had wins for the Rockets.