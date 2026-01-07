Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus scores 19 in third straight win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Dixon 61, Geneseo 51: Brody Nicklaus led the Dukes (5-10) with 19 points, Xavion Jones added 13 and Armahn McGowan had 10 in the win. It was the third straight win for the Dukes after a four-game skid.

Eastland 57, Polo 40: Parker Krogman scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and Zy Haverland added 15 in the win. Perry Stoner chipped in 11 for the Cougars. JT Stephenson led Polo with 17 points and Mercer Mumford added 12.

Faith Christian 61, Morning Star Academy 34: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 21 points, six assists and four steals in the home win. Brady Bivins added 14 points.

Girls basketball

Fulton 61, Galva 40: Breleigh Hayton led the Steamers (10-5) with 17 points, Ella Folk had 12 and Haley Smither added 10 in the win.

Boys swimming

Sterling 83, Rock Island 79: The dual win came down the final event as Sterling’s Jamie Boze, Lucas Porter, Colin Askegaard and Denver Sandrock sealed the victory with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. Eugene Frump had a win in the 100 breaststroke, Boze won the 100 freestyle, Porter won the 50 free and Sandrock won the 100 butterfly and 200 free.

Boze, Askegaard, Porter and Sandrock also won the 200 free relay.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,278, Galesburg 2,129: Loren Fox led Sterling with a 492 in the road win as each team had five bowlers.

Oregon 2,067, Dakota 2,038: Carli Bailey led Oregon’s five bowlers with a 495 series and 186 high game.

Boys bowling

Erie-Prophetstown 2,632, Hall 2,456: Zach Phillips rolled a 513 and Brice Howell added a 511 for the Panthers in the win.

Dakota 3,279, Oregon 3,173: Andrew Stahl led the Hawks with a 606 and Caleb Ehrler rolled a 591 in the dual setback. Kyle McElyea led Dakota with a 626.

Boys wrestling

Stillman Valley 47, Polo 35: Earning pins for Polo were Gage Hanson, Ryder Faivre, Axel Harson and Micah Stringini. Kaenyn McCarren added a tech fall for the Marcos.

Galena 41, Polo 29: Faivre and Stringini had their second pins of the triangular in the setback. McCarren added a second tech fall for Polo.

Dixon wins two: The Dukes beat Byron 55-20 and Winnebago 67-8 in the triangular at Byron.