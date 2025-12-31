Newman boys basketball wins E-P tourney: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Newman’s Evan Bushman puts up a 3-pointer against Riverdale in the final of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 at Erie High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Newman 79, Riverdale 73: The Comets improved to 15-0 after winning Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament championship. Newman led by one point before pulling away in the closing minutes. Evan Bushman led the Comets with 24 points, George Jungerman and John Rowzee scored 14 and Garret Matznick added 10.

Newman's Ashton Miner puts up a shot over Riverdale's Brady Junis Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in the final of the boys Cliff Warkins Basketball Tournament at Erie High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Matoon 57, Dixon 49: The Dukes fell short at the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic after being outscored 19-12 in the fourth quarter. Brody Nicklaus led Dixon with 18 points and Jakob Nicklaus had 12.

T-Town 70, Oregon 36: Benny Olalde and Tucker O’Brien scored seven points apiece for Oregon in the E-T tournament setback. The Hawks trailed 35-21 at halftime.

Galva 52, Amboy 24: Tanner Welch led the Clippers with seven points in the loss at the LaMoille tournament.

Girls wrestling

Two Panthers win at Ottawa: Erie-Prophetstown’s Rozlyn Mosher was the 110-pound champion and Michelle Naftzger was the 135-pound champion at the Ottawa Holiday Hootenanny. Naftzger won a 1-0 decision in the final over Glenbard North’s Keagan Edwards. Mosher pinned her opponent in the second period. Robin Stephens also was a JV champion at 125.

Boys wrestling

Newman falls to Rockridge at Abe’s Rumble: Newman dropped its first match 40-35 to PORTA in the gold bracket and then fell 41-33 to Canton. The Comets beat Monticello 64-4 before falling 43-36 to Rockridge in the 13th-place match.

Oregon beat Reed-Custer 45-34 before falling 71-4 to Coal City. The Hawks went on to take seventh after wins over Oakwood and PORTA.

Morrison took fourth in the silver bracket after falling 46-34 to Benton. The Mustangs beat Tremont and Mercer County.

E-P took 15th in the bronze bracket with a 47-21 win over Wilmington.

Girls basketball

Fulton 46, Stark County 39: The Steamers overcame a 19-4 deficit en route to the win at the E-P tournament. Breleigh Hayton led the way with 19 points, Haley Smither scored 11 and Wrenn Coffey added 11. Coffey was named to the all-tournament team.