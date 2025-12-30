Newman boys basketball advances to E-P tourney title: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 49, Galena 46 (OT): The Comets improved to 14-0 and advanced to E-P’s Cliff Warkins tournament title game on Tuesday. George Jungerman scored 15 points, Evan Bushman added 12 and Garret Matznick had 10 in the win.

Sterling 77, Chicago Comer 42: Xavian Prather led Sterling with 25 points in the win at the Taylorville tournament. AJ Coleman added 14 and DeAndre Maas had 11 for the Golden Warriors.

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Rock Falls 55: The Rockets were outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter of the State Farm Classic setback. Cole Mulnix had 12 points, Owen Mandrell had 10 and Max Burns added 11.

Lawrenceville 64, Dixon 36: The Dukes fell to 2-9 after the setback at the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic. Cameron Foulker had nine points and Armahn McGowan added eight for Dixon.

Girls basketball

Eastland 30, Galena 24: Lexi Peterson led the Cougars (13-1, 2-0) with 14 points and Morgan McCullough added seven in the win.