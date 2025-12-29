Sterling man heading to trial on child sex assault charges after plea deal fails

A Sterling man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl three years ago is headed toward trial after a plea deal fell through Friday, Dec. 26.

Sean A. Harpole, 54, was charged in August 2022 with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 18.

During a plea hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court Friday, Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman said an agreement had not been reached and that Harpole wants to proceed to trial.

Whiteside County Judge James Heuerman set a pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Feb. 18, with a tentative trial date of March 10.

If Harpole is convicted, he faces 6 to 60 years for predatory assault, of which 85% must be served before he would be eligible for parole, and 4 to 15 years for criminal sexual assault.

Harpole remains in the Whiteside County Jail.