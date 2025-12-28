Newman’s Garret Matznick scores 25 in win over Forreston: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 59, Forreston 51: Garret Matznick scored 25 points and Evan Bushman had 10 in the win at the Erie tournament. Asher Ernst added nine points and John Rowzee had eight.

Fieldcrest 47, Rock Falls 32: Max Burns had seven points for the Rockets in the setback at the State Farm Classic. Rock Falls will face Bloomington Central Catholic on Monday. They can finish as high as fifth.

Eastland 50, Aurora Christian 46 (3OT): The Cougars advanced to the small school boys consolation semifinals at the State Farm Classic with the win. Zy Haverland scored 19 points and Parker Krogman had 11 for Eastland. The Cougars will face Rockford Lutheran on Monday.

Milledgeville 49, Wethersfield 47: Konner Johnson scored 15 points, Karter Livengood had 13 and Bryson Wiersema added 10 for the Missiles in the win. Milledgeville outscored Wethersfield 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Boys bowling

Dixon tournament: Rock Island (6,198) won the 10-team tournament, followed by Harlem (5,995) and Oregon (5,648). Dixon (5,146) was seventh and Sterling (4,962) was ninth.

Oregon’s Rylann Delehanty (834) took seventh with his four-game series.

Girls bowling

Dixon wins Geneseo invite: Dixon rolled a 4,869 with three bowlers in the Top 5. Maddie Kirby (1,040) was individual winner, Mollee Wickert (995) was second and Maddy Bird (976) was fifth.