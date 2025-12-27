Shaw Local

Rock Falls boys basketball hands Aurora Christian first loss: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 62, Aurora Christian 57: The Rockets pulled off a big upset win in the first round at the State Farm Classic in the small schools boys bracket after beating the second-seeded Eagles. The 15th-seeded Rockets (5-7) handed AC (11-1) their first loss in the victory as Max scored 16 points and Cole Heald added 14. A 21-14 advantage in the third quarter helped key the win. RF faces Fieldcrest on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Fieldcrest 46, Eastland 39: The Cougars, seeded seventh, fell to 10th-seeded Fieldcrest in their State Farm Classic opener. Eastland will face Aurora Christian in consolation on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Parker Krogman led Eastland with 17 points and Wyatt Carroll had 13 for Eastland. Eastland had just four players score in the setback.

