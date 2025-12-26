Shaw Local

Koehn to be featured at Fulton’s Wild Winter Wednesday Jan. 7

Connie Koehn

Connie Koehn (Photo provided by Mallorca Palma)

By Shaw Local News Network

Wild Winter Wednesday’s first program of 2026 will be Jan. 7 at the Windmill Cultural Center, 110 10th Ave., Fulton.

The program will feature Connie Koehn and her presentation, “A Taste of Spain and the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Connie and her husband, Ron, have traveled extensively since 1971, when they first met while studying abroad in Salzburg, Austria.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m.

The building is disability accessible and the program is free and open to the public.

