Damhoff named to fall 2025 dean’s list at UW-Whitewater

Dailey Damhoff of Morrison has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester.

“We are incredibly proud of the students who earned a place on the dean’s list,” said Robin Fox, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This distinction reflects exceptional academic achievement and the dedication our students bring to their studies every day. Their success strengthens our university, and we celebrate all they have accomplished.”

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.