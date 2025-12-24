Shaw Local

January job search workshop to feature Sarah McFarlane from Sauk Valley Community College

FILE - "Help Wanted" sign is displayed at a dry cleaner in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

A help-wanted sign (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The workshop begins promptly at 2 p.m. at the library. Sarah McFarlane of Sauk Valley Community College will be the guest speaker. She will talk about SVCC’s GED program.

As in every month, representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.) and Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the IDES vet rep will be on hand to share information and resources for area job seekers.

This workshop is free and open to the public and is sponsored by BEST, Inc. and IDES.

BEST, Inc. is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois